Confrontation Over Kirkuk In Iraq Reignited After Kurdish Independence Vote Iraqi troops have wrested control of Kirkuk from the Kurds, who have held it for the last three years. NPR's Kelly McEvers talks with New York Times reporter David Zucchino about the situation on the ground in Iraq.

