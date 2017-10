Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl Pleads Guilty To 'Desertion' And 'Misbehavior Before The Enemy' Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl pleaded guilty to "desertion" and "misbehavior before the enemy" for leaving his combat outpost in Afghanistan in 2009. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks to reporter Richard Oppel of The New York Times about why Bergdahl did this and what happens next.