Opposition In Venezuela Calls For Another Round Of Elections Gubernatorial elections in Venezuela delivered a majority of seats to the ruling socialists, rocking the opposition and reigniting protests. The opposition cited irregularities in their 17-6 seat loss. Shortages of food and medicine coupled with massive inflation have fueled widespread anger.

