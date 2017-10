Boeing Competitors Teaming Up To Find A Way Around U.S. Tariffs Two of Boeing's biggest competitors are teaming up to find a way around U.S. tariffs. Europe's Airbus will form a partnership with Canada's Bombardier to manufacture mid-sized planes that seat 100 to 150 passengers. As part of the deal, Bombardier will move production to an Airbus facility in Mobile, Ala., thus avoiding the tariffs.