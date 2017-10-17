Accessibility links

What To Expect As China's Ruling Communist Party Prepares For 19th National Congress China's ruling Communist Party's 19th national congress will likely decide the country's leadership lineup for the next five to 10 years. While leaders will go all out to present a facade of orderly transition and party unity, analysts believe that the facade conceals some brutal political power struggles, due in part to a lack of clear rules in China about how power is transferred.
What To Expect As China's Ruling Communist Party Prepares For 19th National Congress

