Trump Still Hasn't Fulfilled Promise To Declare Opioid Epidemic As A National Emergency
President Trump's nominee to head the Drug Enforcement Administration pulled out amid controversy. This leaves Trump without a permanent heads at Department of Health and Human Services and the DEA. All the while, his promised declaration of a national emergency on opioids has yet to materialize.