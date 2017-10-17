Accessibility links

Trump Still Hasn't Fulfilled Promise To Declare Opioid Epidemic As A National Emergency President Trump's nominee to head the Drug Enforcement Administration pulled out amid controversy. This leaves Trump without a permanent heads at Department of Health and Human Services and the DEA. All the while, his promised declaration of a national emergency on opioids has yet to materialize.
Trump Still Hasn't Fulfilled Promise To Declare Opioid Epidemic As A National Emergency

