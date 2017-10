NFL Players And Owners Have Not Resolved Controversy Over Anthem Protests NFL owners and players did not resolve the controversy over anthem protests at an owners meeting in New York on Tuesday, but emerged largely positive about the session and pledged to meet again.

NFL Players And Owners Have Not Resolved Controversy Over Anthem Protests