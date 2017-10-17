Former Green Beret And Pro Football Player Talks About 'Take A Knee' Protests Nate Boyer is a former Green Beret who played football briefly with the Seattle Seahawks. Last year, when he first saw former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sit during the National Anthem, he got mad. Then, he wrote Kaepernick a letter, saying he wished Kaepernick would stand up, but that he was willing hear him out about why he was sitting down.

Former Green Beret And Pro Football Player Talks About 'Take A Knee' Protests Around the Nation Former Green Beret And Pro Football Player Talks About 'Take A Knee' Protests Former Green Beret And Pro Football Player Talks About 'Take A Knee' Protests Audio will be available later today. Nate Boyer is a former Green Beret who played football briefly with the Seattle Seahawks. Last year, when he first saw former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sit during the National Anthem, he got mad. Then, he wrote Kaepernick a letter, saying he wished Kaepernick would stand up, but that he was willing hear him out about why he was sitting down. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor