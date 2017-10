Liberation Of Raqqa Will Be A Powerful Blow To ISIS NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with reporter Joby Warrick of The Washington Post and author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book "Black Flags: The Rise Of ISIS" about the status of ISIS after the loss of their de facto capitol, Raqqa.

