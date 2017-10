More Rain In Puerto Rico Brings Misery To Those With Damaged Roofs Puerto Rico has had steady rain this week, meaning misery for those whose roofs were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Maria. Across the island, frustration is building over delays in the distribution and installation of the tarps usually provided by FEMA and the Army Corps of Engineers.

Around the Nation