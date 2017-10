How Fire Forensics Investigators Approach The Aftermath Of Wildfires NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Fire Captain Specialist Ron Eldridge of Cal Fire about fire forensics and what approaches investigators take when they're faced with many miles of scorched earth, like the situation in northern California now.

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Fire Captain Specialist Ron Eldridge of Cal Fire about fire forensics and what approaches investigators take when they're faced with many miles of scorched earth, like the situation in northern California now.