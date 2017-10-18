Accessibility links

Democrats Question Attorney General Sessions On Russia At Senate Judiciary Committee Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee today. There was no shortage of topics discussed — from police oversight and voting rights litigation to protections for the LGBT community and the administration's travel ban. But Democrats repeatedly pushed him on one topic in particular — Russia.
