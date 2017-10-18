Accessibility links

Federal Judge Hears Arguments In Emoluments Clause Lawsuit Against Trump Today, attorneys for businesses saying they are being hurt by the Trump Hotel in D.C. told a federal judge why they should have standing to sue for enforcement of the Constitution's Emoluments Clause. The White House attorneys said the businesses have no standing to bring such a suit. The judge said he intends to rule in 30 to 60 days.
Federal Judge Hears Arguments In Emoluments Clause Lawsuit Against Trump

