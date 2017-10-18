Former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick Files Grievance Against NFL NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Michael McCann of the Sports and Entertainment Law Institute at the University of New Hampshire School of Law about the latest move by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. He has filed a grievance against the NFL claiming he is the victim of a group boycott by team owners punishing him professionally for his political views.

