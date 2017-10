Kenyan Officials Say They Can't Guarantee Fair Process In Presidential Election Kenya's electoral confusion threatens to become a constitutional crisis. This comes as a senior electoral official resigned and fled to the U.S., saying the planned rerun of the presidential election in eight days is not guaranteed a fair process.

Kenya's electoral confusion threatens to become a constitutional crisis. This comes as a senior electoral official resigned and fled to the U.S., saying the planned rerun of the presidential election in eight days is not guaranteed a fair process.