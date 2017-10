Marijuana Farms In California Count Their Losses After Wildfires Medical and recreational marijuana use is legal in California. But under federal law, growing cannabis is illegal — which means growers don't have access to crop insurance.

Marijuana Farms In California Count Their Losses After Wildfires Business Marijuana Farms In California Count Their Losses After Wildfires Marijuana Farms In California Count Their Losses After Wildfires Audio will be available later today. Medical and recreational marijuana use is legal in California. But under federal law, growing cannabis is illegal — which means growers don't have access to crop insurance. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor