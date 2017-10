Spain Moves To Strip Catalonia's Regional Autonomy Spain was preparing to impose direct rule over semi-autonomous Catalonia after the region's leader Carles Puigdemont declined to categorically renounce an independence referendum.

Spain Moves To Strip Catalonia's Regional Autonomy Europe Spain Moves To Strip Catalonia's Regional Autonomy Spain Moves To Strip Catalonia's Regional Autonomy Audio will be available later today. Spain was preparing to impose direct rule over semi-autonomous Catalonia after the region's leader Carles Puigdemont declined to categorically renounce an independence referendum. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor