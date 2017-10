Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosello Meets President Trump At White House Governor Ricardo Rossello met with President Trump at the White House Thursday. He's asking for more federal help for the island still struggling in the aftermath of a devastating hurricane.

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosello Meets President Trump At White House