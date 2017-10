Amazon's Second Headquarters: Cities Make Their Final Pitches Cities across the U.S. and Canada will be making their final pitches Thursday to Amazon - begging for a chance to become the new second headquarters. The prize winner will get 50,000 high-paying jobs.

Amazon's Second Headquarters: Cities Make Their Final Pitches Business Amazon's Second Headquarters: Cities Make Their Final Pitches Amazon's Second Headquarters: Cities Make Their Final Pitches Audio will be available later today. Cities across the U.S. and Canada will be making their final pitches Thursday to Amazon - begging for a chance to become the new second headquarters. The prize winner will get 50,000 high-paying jobs. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor