Not My Job: We Quiz Former Minnesota Viking Alan Page About Actual Vikings The Hall of Fame defensive tackle turned Minnesota Supreme Court Justice answers three questions about the Scandinavian peoples of 1,000 years ago.
Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page talks during an interview in his chambers in St. Paul, Minn. in 2015.
Jim Mone/AP
Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page talks during an interview in his chambers in St. Paul, Minn. in 2015.
Jim Mone/AP

Alan Page is a former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice and an NFL Hall of Fame defensive tackle. He's now retired from both the legal bench and the sideline bench, but he was known for the meanest spin move since Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

For this episode taped in Minneapolis, Minn., we've asked the former Minnesota Viking three questions about actual Vikings – the Scandinavian peoples of 1,000 years ago.

Click the audio link above to see how he does.

