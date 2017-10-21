Not My Job: We Quiz Former Minnesota Viking Alan Page About Actual Vikings

Alan Page is a former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice and an NFL Hall of Fame defensive tackle. He's now retired from both the legal bench and the sideline bench, but he was known for the meanest spin move since Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

For this episode taped in Minneapolis, Minn., we've asked the former Minnesota Viking three questions about actual Vikings – the Scandinavian peoples of 1,000 years ago.

Click the audio link above to see how he does.