Tax Plan Push, Trump's Call To Fallen Soldier's Family And George W. Bush Chimes In

Scott Simon talks to NPR's Ron Elving about the week in politics, including President Trump's spat with the family of a deceased U.S. soldier and the Senate passing of a budget blueprint.

Correction

In an earlier audio version of this conversation, Ron Elving incorrectly stated that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly had been given the wrong information about Rep. Frederica Wilson's remarks at the 2015 dedication of an FBI office. Kelly, in fact, said he attended that ceremony in person.