Budget Resolution Passed In Senate Moves Tax Overhaul Forward The Senate has passed a budget blueprint that may give momentum to the GOP tax overhaul. NPR's Melissa Block talks to economist Stephen Moore at the Heritage Foundation about the plan.

Budget Resolution Passed In Senate Moves Tax Overhaul Forward Analysis Budget Resolution Passed In Senate Moves Tax Overhaul Forward Budget Resolution Passed In Senate Moves Tax Overhaul Forward Audio will be available later today. The Senate has passed a budget blueprint that may give momentum to the GOP tax overhaul. NPR's Melissa Block talks to economist Stephen Moore at the Heritage Foundation about the plan. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor