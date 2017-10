U.S.-Backed Forces Liberate Raqqa From ISIS Control NPR's Melissa Block talks to Holly Williams of CBS News, who was with U.S.-backed militia forces when they took control of the Syrian city. It had been serving as a de facto capital of ISIS.

