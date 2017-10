Former Paratrooper On What It Was Like To Serve With Bergdahl When Bowe Bergdahl walked off of his base in 2009, soldiers and resources across Afghanistan were rerouted to search for him. Jon Thurman was with Bergdahl's company, and was a part of the weeks-long search after he disappeared. He speaks with NPR about that time, and how he feels about Bergdahl's guilty plea.