Where Does Hollywood Go After Numerous Allegations Of Sexual Assault And Harassment? Thirty-eight women have shared their stories of sexual harassment by long-time screenwriter and director James Toback. Earlier this month, multiple women came forward with allegations of sexual assault by another Hollywood power player — Harvey Weinstein. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Matthew Belloni, Editorial Director of The Hollywood Reporter, about the reports and what it all means for Hollywood going forward.