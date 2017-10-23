Accessibility links

Where Does Hollywood Go After Numerous Allegations Of Sexual Assault And Harassment? Thirty-eight women have shared their stories of sexual harassment by long-time screenwriter and director James Toback. Earlier this month, multiple women came forward with allegations of sexual assault by another Hollywood power player — Harvey Weinstein. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Matthew Belloni, Editorial Director of The Hollywood Reporter, about the reports and what it all means for Hollywood going forward.
Where Does Hollywood Go After Numerous Allegations Of Sexual Assault And Harassment?

Listen · 5:35
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/559618445/559618446" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Around the Nation

Heard on All Things Considered

Thirty-eight women have shared their stories of sexual harassment by long-time screenwriter and director James Toback. Earlier this month, multiple women came forward with allegations of sexual assault by another Hollywood power player — Harvey Weinstein. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Matthew Belloni, Editorial Director of The Hollywood Reporter, about the reports and what it all means for Hollywood going forward.