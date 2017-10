Russia Accuses Putin Critic Of Murdering His Lawyer Putin critic William Browder has been trying to expose corruption in Russia. In 2009, the Russian lawyer he worked with was detained and died in prison. Russia says it was Browder who killed him.

Putin critic William Browder has been trying to expose corruption in Russia. In 2009, the Russian lawyer he worked with was detained and died in prison. Russia says it was Browder who killed him.