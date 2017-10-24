Accessibility links

From Minneapolis To Mogadishu, Somali-Americans Try To Help Survivors of Bomb Attack Workers in Somalia's capital Mogadishu are still searching through the wreckage created by large truck bomb set off in a busy commercial district that killed 358 people and injuring hundreds more. In the large Somali immigrant community in Minneapolis, everyone is connected to a victim in some way. As the grieving continues, Somali-Americans are trying to help the survivors in any way they can from 8,000 miles away.
Around the Nation

From Minneapolis To Mogadishu, Somali-Americans Try To Help Survivors of Bomb Attack

Around the Nation

Heard on All Things Considered

Matt Sepic

