From Minneapolis To Mogadishu, Somali-Americans Try To Help Survivors of Bomb Attack Workers in Somalia's capital Mogadishu are still searching through the wreckage created by large truck bomb set off in a busy commercial district that killed 358 people and injuring hundreds more. In the large Somali immigrant community in Minneapolis, everyone is connected to a victim in some way. As the grieving continues, Somali-Americans are trying to help the survivors in any way they can from 8,000 miles away.

