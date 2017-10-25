A High-Tech Fork Creates A No-Slurping Zone

The ramen company Nissin has developed a noise-canceling fork. It detects the sound of someone slurping noodles and directs your smartphone to play a masking sound.

Good morning. I'm David Greene. I'm not sure how you eat ramen, but do you ever have a friend say, slurp it, be loud, it's how you do it? Well, the instant ramen company Nissin is taking no chances. They have created a noise-canceling fork. It directs your smartphone to play a masking sound. There's a before-and-after video. Here's normal slurp.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (Slurping).

GREENE: Here's with noise cancellation.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (Slurping).

GREENE: So that's better? It's MORNING EDITION.

