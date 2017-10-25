Senate Kills Rule On Class Action Lawsuits Against Financial Firms Vice President Pence cast the tie-breaking vote last night in the Senate to repeal a rule that made it easier for Americans to sue their banks and credit card companies for wrongdoing. Wiping out the rule affects tens of millions of Americans who will be sent to arbitration on disputes over a credit card, checking account or prepaid card. It also dismantles the work of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which has been working on this for years.