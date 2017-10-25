In China, President Xi Jinping Unveils Country's Leaders For The Next Five Years China's most powerful leader in years began a second term today, renewing the Chinese communist party's ambition to lead the nation to wealth, power and modernity by mid-century. But when Chinese President Xi Jinping unveiled the party's new leadership lineup this morning, one person was missing: a potential successor to Xi.

