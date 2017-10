A Look At The Presence Of ISIS And Its Affiliated Groups In Africa NPR's Robert Siegel speaks with Peter Pham, director of the Africa Center at the Atlantic Council, about the status of ISIS in Africa after four U.S. soldiers were killed in Niger weeks ago.

A Look At The Presence Of ISIS And Its Affiliated Groups In Africa Africa A Look At The Presence Of ISIS And Its Affiliated Groups In Africa A Look At The Presence Of ISIS And Its Affiliated Groups In Africa Audio will be available later today. NPR's Robert Siegel speaks with Peter Pham, director of the Africa Center at the Atlantic Council, about the status of ISIS in Africa after four U.S. soldiers were killed in Niger weeks ago. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor