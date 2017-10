Puerto Ricans Face Challenges Trying To Leave The Island As the crisis in Puerto Rico continues, thousands of residents have left the island and many others are trying to depart. But leaving hasn't been easy as flights have been diverted for relief work or canceled all together.

Puerto Ricans Face Challenges Trying To Leave The Island Around the Nation Puerto Ricans Face Challenges Trying To Leave The Island Puerto Ricans Face Challenges Trying To Leave The Island Audio will be available later today. As the crisis in Puerto Rico continues, thousands of residents have left the island and many others are trying to depart. But leaving hasn't been easy as flights have been diverted for relief work or canceled all together. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor