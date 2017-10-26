Grocery Shopper In Maine Finally Notices A Baby In The Cart

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a tale of an absentminded shopper. At a store in Portland, Maine, he took someone else's grocery cart, and the cart contained a baby. How do you not notice a baby? We don't know, but store video shows the guy rolling the cart, realizing his mistake and leaving it elsewhere in the store. The store was locked down during a search for the baby, who was found still belted in a seat having slept through the entire thing.

