Solo Airline Passenger Given VIP Treatment On The Way To Crete

The Jet2 plane that was flying from Glasgow, Scotland, to the Greek island of Crete, normally carries 189 passengers. Karon Grieve said the experience of being the only passenger was "surreal."

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. When you board a plane, you ever think, if only I get my own row? How about your own plane? Karon Grieve was flying from Glasgow to Crete. She was the only passenger. The pilot made announcements like, hi there, Karon. You'll see Croatia on your left. A bit awkward for the airline Jet2, but they said flights do get empty as the season ends. Karon, for her part, is working on a crime novel. If she's looking for an eerie opening scene, how about an empty plane to Crete?

