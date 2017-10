Mourners In Thailand Pay Final Respects To Thai King Lines of mourners gathered to pay respects to King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died last year at the age of 88. He will be cremated on Thursday after 5 days of funeral rites.

Lines of mourners gathered to pay respects to King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died last year at the age of 88. He will be cremated on Thursday after 5 days of funeral rites.