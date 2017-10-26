Accessibility links

Harvey's Debris Remains On Texas Sidewalks As Cities Face Shortage Of Trucks Nearly two months after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, a shortage of debris removal trucks is slowing down the recovery effort for some cities along the coast. Many trucks have been lured to Florida by higher rates, leaving Texas cities to fend for themselves. NPR's Robert Siegel talks with officials in Groves, Texas about how they're improvising.
Heard on All Things Considered

