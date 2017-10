500 Years Later, Some Issues That Martin Luther Raised Remain On October 31, Catholics and Protestants take note of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, when the monk Martin Luther denounced Roman Catholicism. Most of the issues he raised have since been resolved. Still, divisive issues remain, such as the role of women and the authority of the clergy.

500 Years Later, Some Issues That Martin Luther Raised Remain Religion 500 Years Later, Some Issues That Martin Luther Raised Remain 500 Years Later, Some Issues That Martin Luther Raised Remain Audio will be available later today. On October 31, Catholics and Protestants take note of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, when the monk Martin Luther denounced Roman Catholicism. Most of the issues he raised have since been resolved. Still, divisive issues remain, such as the role of women and the authority of the clergy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor