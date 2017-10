Thailand Cremates King Bhumibol Adulyadej After Year Of Mourning A year after Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej died, he was cremated as part of an elaborate send-off. Bhumibol Adulyadej was the world's longest reigning monarch and 88 at the time of his death.

Thailand Cremates King Bhumibol Adulyadej After Year Of Mourning Asia Thailand Cremates King Bhumibol Adulyadej After Year Of Mourning Thailand Cremates King Bhumibol Adulyadej After Year Of Mourning Audio will be available later today. A year after Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej died, he was cremated as part of an elaborate send-off. Bhumibol Adulyadej was the world's longest reigning monarch and 88 at the time of his death. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor