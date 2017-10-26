Addiction Prevention Advocate On Trump's Public Health Emergency Declaration
Gary Mendell lost his son to addiction in 2011, and went on to form the group Shatterproof, which advocates for better prevention and treatment for addiction. He was at the White House today to hear President Trump's announcement designating the nation's opioid crisis a public health emergency, and he shares his reactions with NPR's Robert Siegel.