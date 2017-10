Re-Run Of Kenya's Presidential Elections Marred By Violence Today, Kenya re-ran its presidential election despite the electoral chief saying the polls couldn't be free and fair, and the opposition candidate boycotting the vote. The weeks leading up to the vote have been marked by threats and violence.

Re-Run Of Kenya's Presidential Elections Marred By Violence Africa Re-Run Of Kenya's Presidential Elections Marred By Violence Re-Run Of Kenya's Presidential Elections Marred By Violence Audio will be available later today. Today, Kenya re-ran its presidential election despite the electoral chief saying the polls couldn't be free and fair, and the opposition candidate boycotting the vote. The weeks leading up to the vote have been marked by threats and violence. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor