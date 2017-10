How Politics Have Complicated Business For Kushner Companies Jared Kushner is both a Senior Advisor and son-in-law to President Trump, and, like the president, he and his family were in the real estate business before getting into politics. The Kushner Companies' troubled development on 5th Avenue in New York City shows how politics have complicated that business.

How Politics Have Complicated Business For Kushner Companies Embedded How Politics Have Complicated Business For Kushner Companies How Politics Have Complicated Business For Kushner Companies Audio will be available later today. Jared Kushner is both a Senior Advisor and son-in-law to President Trump, and, like the president, he and his family were in the real estate business before getting into politics. The Kushner Companies' troubled development on 5th Avenue in New York City shows how politics have complicated that business. Embedded NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor