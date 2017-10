Chaos Continues In Spain's Catalonia Region Over Independence Vote The Catalan parliament met in Barcelona after another day of political chaos in the fight between the Spanish government and secessionists pursuing independence for Catalonia.

Chaos Continues In Spain's Catalonia Region Over Independence Vote Europe Chaos Continues In Spain's Catalonia Region Over Independence Vote Chaos Continues In Spain's Catalonia Region Over Independence Vote Audio will be available later today. The Catalan parliament met in Barcelona after another day of political chaos in the fight between the Spanish government and secessionists pursuing independence for Catalonia. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor