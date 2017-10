Astros Bring Cheer To Flood-Damaged Houstonians The World Series moves to Houston for Game 3 between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers. For Houstonians still dealing with flood damage from Hurricane Harvey, it's a welcome distraction.

Astros Bring Cheer To Flood-Damaged Houstonians Sports Astros Bring Cheer To Flood-Damaged Houstonians Astros Bring Cheer To Flood-Damaged Houstonians Audio will be available later today. The World Series moves to Houston for Game 3 between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers. For Houstonians still dealing with flood damage from Hurricane Harvey, it's a welcome distraction. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor