Tennessee Prepares For White Nationalist Rallies Many businesses are closing, a university is locking down and weekend festivities have come to a halt in two Tennessee towns preparing for white nationalist rallies.

Tennessee Prepares For White Nationalist Rallies Around the Nation Tennessee Prepares For White Nationalist Rallies Tennessee Prepares For White Nationalist Rallies Audio will be available later today. Many businesses are closing, a university is locking down and weekend festivities have come to a halt in two Tennessee towns preparing for white nationalist rallies. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor