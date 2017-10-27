Accessibility links

How Divisions Among Democrats Compare To Those Among Republicans Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake's decision not to run for reelection has raised a lot of questions about the state of the Republican Party. But are Democrats any more unified? NPR's Robert Siegel talks to David Axelrod, director of the University of Chicago's Institute of Politics, about whether the Democrats have settled on a winning and cohesive message.
NPR logo How Divisions Among Democrats Compare To Those Among Republicans

NPRPolitics

There's More To It

Politics

How Divisions Among Democrats Compare To Those Among Republicans

How Divisions Among Democrats Compare To Those Among Republicans

Audio will be available later today.
Heard on All Things Considered

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake's decision not to run for reelection has raised a lot of questions about the state of the Republican Party. But are Democrats any more unified? NPR's Robert Siegel talks to David Axelrod, director of the University of Chicago's Institute of Politics, about whether the Democrats have settled on a winning and cohesive message.

NPRPolitics

There's More To It