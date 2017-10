How Consumers Could Be Affected If CVS And Aetna Merge NPR's Kelly McEvers talks with Amanda Starc, associate professor of strategy at Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management, about the implications of a potential CVS and Aetna merger. She says that consumers will probably not see a reduction in their prescription drug prices, if the deal goes through.

How Consumers Could Be Affected If CVS And Aetna Merge

NPR's Kelly McEvers talks with Amanda Starc, associate professor of strategy at Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management, about the implications of a potential CVS and Aetna merger. She says that consumers will probably not see a reduction in their prescription drug prices, if the deal goes through.