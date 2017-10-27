Conflict Continues In Spain Between Catalan Government And Madrid
NPR's Robert Siegel speaks with journalist Lucia Benavides about the ongoing conflict between the Spanish government and the Catalan regional government. In the Catalan capital, Barcelona, the regional parliament voted to declare independence, prompting the national government in Madrid to approve a central takeover of the region.