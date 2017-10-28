Accessibility links

Not My Job: Queen's Brian May Gets Quizzed About Dairy Queen
Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
Brian May performs with Queen earlier in 2017.
Enlarge this image
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Brian May performs with Queen earlier in 2017.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Brian May left a promising career in science to try his hand at rock 'n' roll, and did OK enough, we guess, becoming a co-founder of the band Queen. (That makes him the only Ph.D. astrophysicist in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.) What's more, he's also deeply into 3D stereoscopic photography, and has just published a new book of pictures of his band.

Given his success with Queen, we made him answer three trivia questions about Dairy Queen, the ice cream and fast food franchise.

Click the audio link above to see how he does.

