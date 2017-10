Hepatitis A Outbreak Hits California Melissa Block talks to Dr. Nick Yphantides, chief medical officer of San Diego County, about a Hepatitis A outbreak in California. The virus killed 19 people and hit the homeless especially hard.

Audio will be available later today. Melissa Block talks to Dr. Nick Yphantides, chief medical officer of San Diego County, about a Hepatitis A outbreak in California. The virus killed 19 people and hit the homeless especially hard.